Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.