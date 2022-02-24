Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT Raised to €88.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.