Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.