Comparing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

47.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.04% 9.83% 1.10% Middlefield Banc 31.29% 12.80% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 80.48%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $118.49 million 4.79 $33.23 million $2.33 15.21 Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.57 $18.63 million $3.01 8.51

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

