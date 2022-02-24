Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $70.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

NYSE:SEE opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

