StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

