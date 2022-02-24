StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
NYSE:SRT opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.50.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
