Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 5,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 105,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.