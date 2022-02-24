Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $10,549,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

