Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.00 and traded as high as C$37.15. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 86,390 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AFN. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.74 million and a P/E ratio of 57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

