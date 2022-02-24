Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.00 and traded as high as C$37.15. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 86,390 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.74 million and a PE ratio of 57.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

