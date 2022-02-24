Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.09 and traded as high as C$9.41. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 2,749,341 shares traded.

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $500,982.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

