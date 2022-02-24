Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.30

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$117.30 and traded as high as C$130.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$129.85, with a volume of 53,577 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MEQ. Laurentian raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$130.83.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The company had revenue of C$42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.