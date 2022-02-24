Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

