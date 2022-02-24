Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.26.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.