W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

