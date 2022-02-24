Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

