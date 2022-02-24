ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.49. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.