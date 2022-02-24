Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.