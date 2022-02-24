Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Financial Analysis

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 96.10%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Studio City International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Studio City International and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $49.21 million 11.47 -$405.09 million ($2.80) -1.82 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International -265.95% -21.36% -7.58% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Studio City International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Studio City International (Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

