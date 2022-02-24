Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.