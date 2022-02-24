SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.15 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $406.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

