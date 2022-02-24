SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.
Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.15 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $406.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.17.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
