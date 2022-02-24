Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $80.75 on Monday. Integer has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,837,000 after acquiring an additional 330,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

