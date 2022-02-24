Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

