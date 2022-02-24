Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.