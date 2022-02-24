Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of CMTL opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of 378.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.