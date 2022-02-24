Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 103,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

