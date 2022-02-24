Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

