Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

