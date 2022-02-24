Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.