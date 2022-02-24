Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,433 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 719% compared to the typical volume of 419 call options.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.