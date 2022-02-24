iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.56 and last traded at $94.56. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,414,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.