Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 17,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 77,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 753,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vyant Bio by 203.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

