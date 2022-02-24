KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Up 0.8%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. 6,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 7.18% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

