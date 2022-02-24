AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 2.7%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.16 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.39 ($0.17). 190,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 253,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.74 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.56.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

