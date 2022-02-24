Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 1.5%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.03% of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

