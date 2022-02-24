Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

NYSE:MCY opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

