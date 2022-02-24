Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.
Enbridge stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 119.91%.
ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
