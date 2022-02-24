Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

GWRE opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.