Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

