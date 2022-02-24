Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Equitable stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

