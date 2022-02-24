Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.54 ($76.75).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on 1COV shares. Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Covestro stock opened at €51.20 ($58.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. Covestro has a 1 year low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.02.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

