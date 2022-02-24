Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OCGN stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.