Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ocugen by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 285.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

