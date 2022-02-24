Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

