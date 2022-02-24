Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FDUS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $18.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 110.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

