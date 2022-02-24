Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $873.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 797.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

