Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.53) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.76) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.74).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.79) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.32.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($54,100.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,635.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

