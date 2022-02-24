3i Group’s (III) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,313 ($17.86) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,357.11. The company has a market cap of £12.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,104.50 ($15.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.50).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.