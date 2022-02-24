Investors Purchase Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.61. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 13,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,469.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,553 shares of company stock worth $441,032. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.