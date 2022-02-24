Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $443.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.39.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.