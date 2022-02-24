Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $265.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as low as $73.68 and last traded at $73.78. 40,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,079,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 22.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

