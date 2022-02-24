Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $265.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as low as $73.68 and last traded at $73.78. 40,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,079,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.
In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured Articles
