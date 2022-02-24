easyJet’s (EZJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.20) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.08) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.64) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 646.40 ($8.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 657.85. The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,336.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

