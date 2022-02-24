First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.56. 65,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 77,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37.
